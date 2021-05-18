Skip to Content

FBI investigates Asian American teen’s death as hate crime

DENVER (AP) — The FBI has revealed that is investigating the 2017 death of an Asian American teenager in Colorado as a possible hate crime. Local authorities have said 17-year-old Maggie Long was purposely set on fire and burned alive at her family’s home in a mountain community outside Denver. The FBI said in a statement Monday to Denver news station KCNC-TV that it was looking into the death as a “hate crime matter.” It didn’t provide any information for the reasons behind that decision. Long’s death was ruled a homicide, and authorities later released composite sketches of at least three men they believed were involved in her death. No arrests have been made.

Associated Press

