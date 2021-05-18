Community leaders say approval of body cameras creates progress

ROCKFORD(WREX)—Community leaders say they are happy that the Rockford Police Department will be receiving body cameras in the near future.

The City of Rockford approved to receive the cameras on Monday night.

Jay Ware is a part of the Community Relations Commission.

It's a group at the City of Rockford that re-introduced the idea of body cameras about a year ago, in response to fatal officer shootings both nationally and here in Rockford.

He says the body cameras will provide accountability.

"Just the fact that you can have video evidence will cut down on the speculation that runs ramped. I am kinda excited for the progress that Rockford is making," said Ware.

NAACP Rockford Chapter President Rhonda Greer says she agrees because she says too often do black and brown people say they are scared when they interact with police.

"One thing I would like to see with the body cameras in Rockford is the build-up of trust with officers. So African American men, black and brown, are comfortable with being searched, knowing their rights and understanding," said Greer.

The Rockford Police Department also agrees the approval of the body cameras is a good thing for the city because it creates more transparency.

"It's an exciting step, obviously it's not the final step because now we have the work of implementing the program but from day one when we started this 100% of officers were in favor of this," said

Community leaders say they want the department to use the cameras and the video properly.

"Making sure they are on every time they are engaging in the public. And also as rules as to what does the media get to know if there is an incident and there is a body cam situation," said Ware.

The Police Benevolent and Protection Association released a statement regarding the body cameras saying “PB & PA Unit #6 has been longtime advocates for body-worn cameras as we recognize the benefits in creating transparency, promoting understanding, and enhancing training. We believe that body-worn cameras will provide the community valuable insight into the work our officers do every day and will drive accountability for both sides – our officers and the public.”