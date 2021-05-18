City of Beloit ends mask, social distancing requirements

BELOIT (WKOW) — Beloit City Council voted Monday to end its social distancing and mask requirements, to fall in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Last week, the CDC announced fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face coverings while in public spaces.

City officials are encouraging those who haven’t received the vaccine to do so and are highly encouraged to continue to wear face coverings in public areas.

Masks will no longer be required in public spaces but will still be required in city-owned facilities and may be required at city-sponsored events.

Private businesses will be allowed to require face coverings at their establishments as they see fit.