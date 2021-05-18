City Market 2021 season starts Friday with an expanded footprint

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When last year's City Market opened organizers say it just didn't feel the same.

"At the beginning of last year we weren't able to have certain vendors participate. We didn't have any food or drink on site, we didn't have music," says market executive director Cathy McDermott.

Those changes were all due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were also disruptions from protestors that sometimes spilled into market space.

"We have a lot of very enthusiastic vendors who are looking forward to getting started this year," says McDermott.

Organizers say the market will feel different this year, but for better reasons. State Street will be closed between Wyman and First. Madison will shut down between Walnut and Lafayette.

"This will really allow for the social distancing also a safe less chaotic environment compared to last year," says McDermott.

Organizers say this expansion follows input from marketgoers who felt the space could get crowded. The hope is this will also drive shoppers to take in the downtown businesses.

"We can have more space for vendors we can have more seating spread out in several areas," says McDermott. "And really incorporate the downtown businesses into the event more than they have been in the past."

"We feel that there's certainly some built up consumer demand to get out in the public and see one another again hopefully spend some dollars in restaurants and businesses and at the market," says Rockford City Administrator Todd Cagnoni. "We certainly understand our small businesses have been crushed over the last year."