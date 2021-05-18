Bill to fight hate crimes on Asian Americans nears approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is poised to pass legislation to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Lawmakers in the House are expected to approve legislation that would expedite federal reviews of hate crimes and provide grants to local law enforcement. The vote Tuesday will send the bill to President Joe Biden, who has said he will sign it. Attacks against Asian Americans have risen during the pandemic, with thousands of incidents reported in the past year. In Georgia, six Asian women were killed in March during during a series of shootings targeting workers at massage parlors. Prosecutors are seeking hate crimes charges in that case.