16-year-old found shot on Chicago porch dies

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager who was found mortally wounded on a porch on the city’s South Side. Police say that officers responding to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system found the 16-year-old boy shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The teen who had been shot in the torso was rushed to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Monday morning. Police say no arrests have been made and no witnesses have been located. The teen’s name has not been released.