Wisconsin DOJ official alleges racial, gender harassment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top administrator at the Wisconsin Department of Justice alleges that Attorney General Josh Kaul’s administration is paying her less and treating her poorly because she’s a Black woman. Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed a complaint last month with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that she’s the second-lowest paid administrator in the DOJ and her salary is less than her white predecessor’s was. She says she’s also had to contend with a hostile work environment marked by Deputy Attorney General Eric Wilson’s outbursts whenever she or another woman disagrees with him. DOJ officials say Virgil is the department’s sixth-highest paid administrator out of 10 and that the evidence doesn’t support her claims.