Victim of Freeport murder identified, police believe shooting was gang-related

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Police Department has released more information regarding a murder that happened over the weekend.

Police say the drive-by shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the area of State Ave. and Frank St.

Authorities say the man killed was 19-year-old Marcus Price, of Freeport. A 23-year-old Freeport man was also shot, but police say his injuries are non-life threatening and he was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect vehicle was found Saturday evening in Rockford, according to the Freeport Police Department. Police say they were able to locate a person of interest in the shooting in Rockford.

The person of interest was located, interviewed and released without being charged, according to police.

Police say the shooting is believed to be gang-related. Authorities believe there are multiple witnesses who have yet to speak to police or not cooperating with police.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Freeport Police Department.