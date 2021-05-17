Rain soaks in a little with soggy weather through midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last few days have featured misty to drizzly showers. That won't be the case going forward as the next couple rounds of rain are a little heavier. There is a possibility that we see rain nearly every day this week.

Tuesday showers and storms:

Light rain showers spread around the Stateline Tuesday, mainly during the morning. A few storms are possible in the afternoon.

Rain starts up again around sunrise, and looks to be light at first. We'll see the light rain spread around the Stateline by the middle of the morning. After a couple hours of nearly steady rainfall, the showers become more scattered heading into the afternoon.

The afternoon and early evening may feature a few storms. A rumble of thunder or two and a quick heavier shower sneak in with the scattered rain. No severe weather is expected.

The rain dries up briefly late Tuesday evening. We'll see showers return again by Wednesday. Due to the showers and clouds overhead, temperatures dip into the middle 60's. This is likely the coolest day of the week.

Wednesday rain:

Much like Tuesday, showers start up again Wednesday morning. Unlike Tuesday, this round of rain starts out scattered, and stays that way throughout the day. As a result, plan on some dry time in between short rounds of rain.

The rain soaks in a little in the coming days thanks to slightly heavier showers.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, up to 1/2" of rainfall is possible. We'll see more of that amount on Tuesday, with lighter amounts added in by midweek.

Rain dries up again late Wednesday afternoon. We may see a long break in the rain, but we aren't out of the woods yet.

Slight chances later this week:

Rain is in the region, and may stay just out of our hair from Thursday onward.

Late in the week, each day through the weekend features a slight chance for showers and storms. Rain will be in the region, but likely staying just to our northwest. Since showers are close by, the slight chance seems necessary until the picture clears up.

On occasion, weather models show some isolated showers and storms between Thursday and Sunday. We mostly see dry conditions, but can't rule out rainfall every day just yet. Stay tuned throughout the week as we tweak the forecast as new data comes in.

Heating up:

In the midst of the various rain chances, temperatures heat up plenty. After a cooler Tuesday, highs jump back into the upper 70's Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures soar to summer-like levels late this week.

After that, we get back into the 80's for the first time since the start of this month. Thursday rises to the low 80's, then the middle to upper 80's are likely throughout the rest of the week, and into the start of next week too!

If we end up on the rainy end one or more of those days, temperatures may not warm as much. That said, the weather pattern looks much warmer in general through the end of the month, so get used to the summer-like conditions. They are likely to stay for a while!