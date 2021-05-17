Police: Teens killed in Rockford crash were in stolen vehicle

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department released new information on a car crash last week that killed a 14 and 15-year-old boy.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Springfield and Montague.

Police now say the vehicle the boys were in was a stolen Toyota Camry.

Police say the stolen Camry was being driven at a high rate of speed when it hit another vehicle.

After hitting another vehicle, the Camry hit a pole and all three people inside were thrown from the vehicle, according to police.

Two boys, 14 and 15, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital and treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say who amongst the three boys was driving at the time of the crash.

The names of the two boys who died have not been released at this time.