Phase II construction on Atwood Trails begins

NEW MILFORD (WREX) — The next phase of construction at Atwood Trails is officially underway.

Construction on Phase II of the project began Monday with a groundbreaking ceremony. Phase II will include adding more multi-use trails along the Kishwaukee River. The Rockford Park District says adding more trails will introduce new hikers, bikers and cross country skiers to the park.

The group also says all of the construction for Phase II is funded by donations. Construction costs $167,000 and is primarily funded by Clyde and Marjorie Anderson, in memory of Marjorie. Other donors also gave the remaining money needed to begin Phase II.

"We're very cognizant of not spending tax dollars to build new facilities," said Rockford Park District Board Commissioner Ian Linnabary. "But when we have such a groundswell of community demand for something like this facility and donors who are willing to contribute the necessary dollars not only to construct, but then to maintain the facilities, it's a no-brainer. And we were happy to break ground on it today."

Phase II will be completed in the summer of 2021.