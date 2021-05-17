Man who allegedly shot cops charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO (AP) — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a 45-year-old man accused of firing shots that wounded two Chicago police officers. Bruce Lua of Chicago was charged Monday with two counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a peace officer and unlawful use of a weapon. Authorities say the two officers were wounded Sunday after they responded to reports of gunfire. Lua was shot in the leg and taken to a Chicago hospital for treatment of the injury. Both officers were released from the hospital Sunday after treatment of their injuries.