Lester, Schwarber return to Wrigley Field with Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber are back in Chicago with the Washington Nationals for the opener of a four-game series against their former team. Lester’s December 2014 deal with the Cubs in free agency was a touch point in the franchise’s rise from the bottom of the standings to World Series champion. Schwarber, a first-round pick by Chicago in 2014, also played a big role when the Cubs won it all five years ago for the first time since 1908. Cubs manager David Ross caught Lester frequently during his playing career. He says Lester and Schwarber were a key part of the team’s success in recent years.