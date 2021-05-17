India braces for powerful cyclone amid deadly virus surge

NEW DELHI (AP) — A powerful cyclone in the Arabian Sea is moving toward India’s western coast, prompting authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people and suspend COVID-19 vaccinations in one state. Officials say Cyclone Tauktae has already caused heavy rains and flooding that killed at least six people in southern India. The cyclone is expected to make landfall Monday evening in Gujarat state, which has suspended vaccinations for two days. The massive storm comes as India is battling a devastating coronavirus surge — and the storm and the virus could exacerbate the effects of the other.