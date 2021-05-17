Illinois to follow updated CDC mask guidance

CHICAGO (WREX) — We now have a better idea of what the new guidelines for wearing a mask will look like in Illinois.

Speaking during a news conference on Monday, Governor JB Pritzker said the state will follow the CDC's updated guidance.

"I do think the CDC's guidelines are good ones and we will follow them here in the State of Illinois," Gov. Pritzker said.

However, when we can expect an official updated guidance in the state is still up in the air.

"We're working on making changes to our mask mandate in the state to meet the CDC's new masking guidance that they gave late last week," Gov. Pritzker said. "So we'll be announcing those changes shortly, it just takes a little bit of time to work through."

The governor said he's still wearing his mask when he needs to. He also said he's going to "take it gently and carefully moving forward" in terms of not wearing a mask.

The governor also urged everyone to get vaccinated if they're still unvaccinated.

"One of the reasons the CDC issued the rules as they did is the recognition that studies have now been done showing that if you're vaccinated, you're protected. If you're unvaccinated, you are not protected. So I encourage people who are not vaccinated still to wear their mask but to go get vaccinated...we all would like to take off our masks," Gov. Pritzker said.

As for proof of being vaccinated, the governor said that'll be up to private businesses. The governor said the state will not be mandating a vaccine passport of any kind.

"We're not going to stop people and start checking a vaccine passport as a state mandate," Gov. Pritzker said.