IceHogs head into offseason optimistic for future

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A shortened season with many obstacles surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is now complete after the Rockford IceHogs successfully finished their season without one positive case in the organization.

"I think everyone learned this year just based on being, let's call it the COVID-19 season," said Head Coach Derek King. "Just how to manage 30-plus hockey players in a tight, confined area."

As the season went on, whispers of fans returning became a reality, and for the last three home games at the BMO, players were able to get a sense of old times once again.

"There's 200 people in the stands, obviously playing most of my career in Hershey, most nights we'd have ten thousand," said IceHogs Right Wing and Captain Garrett Mitchell. "but those two-hundred people that first night gave me those same chills or adrenaline rush that ten-thousand did."

Head Coach Derek King will return at the helm for Rockford on a three-year extension. After many years of playing and coaching the sport, he still continues to learn, especially after a trying year.

"What I learned for myself is just the patience, I think I had a lot better patience with these players. Coming into it I didn't know what to expect," said King. "You're playing to develop but you want to win too so you get a little frustrated so sometimes you lose your focus on what you're doing and I think I got better at focusing on what we have to do."

A year full of learning with hopes to fill the stands for a full 2021-22 season.