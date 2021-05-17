Freeport blanks Boylan to secure 1st outright NIC-10 title

FREEPORT (WREX) — This year there would be no tie for a conference title. Freeport made sure of that by beating Boylan, 2-0, to finish off the Lady Pretzels' 1st undefeated conference season in program history. Freeport has not allowed a goal all season, outscoring NIC-10 opponents by a tally of 39-0 on the way to a 9-0 record.

"It's very special for me," longtime head coach Nick Namio said. "We've done this a long time and have never finished a season 9-0 and have never been solo conference champion and I've done this 24 years. So, this is very special for me."

Freeport got on the board late in the 1st half, when Autumn Diduch drew a foul in the box, setting up a penalty kick for her twin sister Cadence Diduch, who buried the chance for a 1-0 halftime lead.

Less than ten minutes into the 2nd half, Freeport struck again. The Diduch twins combined for a beautiful give-and-go goal, as Autumn passed to Cadence, who gave it right back to Autumn, who deposited it into the corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.

A 2-goal lead is pretty safe for the Lady Pretzels, who haven't allowed a goal all season. Naomi Jackson posted another clean sheet in net, while her defense played big in front of her. Jackson got tested in the final seconds of the game, but the Illinois commit showed off her athletic ability, making a leaping save to preserve another shutout while making school history.

Ooof, @naomiijackson showed off those hops! The @pretzelsoccer goalkeeper preserves another shutout. The Lady Pretz are undefeated NIC-10 champs for the 1st time and haven't allowed a goal all season. pic.twitter.com/4bbG1YGx6A — Derek Bayne (@DBayneSports) May 18, 2021

"It just really leaves a mark for our year and our soccer program," Jackson said. "It's just so fun to be able to play with your best friends and have it be your last year too."

That leaping save was impressive, but the teammates are used to those kinds of efforts from their keeper.

"It's not the greatest save I've seen her make," senior Maddie Macon said. "I knew it wasn't going in. Naomi is a dog back there. I knew it wasn't going in."

Macon, an NIU commit, has played a key role as a defender this year, switching positions from her days as an attacker for the offense. The emotions poured out after securing the conference title.

"It means everything to us," Macon said. " Clearly you can see by how emotional we are, it just means everything."

Maddie Macon listens to her coach speak after Freeport won the NIC-10 title.

Now the Lady Pretzels have a few more regular season games before gearing up for what they hope is a deep postseason run.