Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remains in place for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters work to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported. Sibley is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines, and the evacuation order was in effect Monday. The west end of the town had been evacuated. Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment remains under investigation, but witnesses reported that a bridge had collapsed underneath the train.