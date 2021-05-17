Deadly motorcycle crash victim identified as Freeport Police Department Chaplain

FREEPORT (WREX) — A man who died in a motorcycle crash last week has been identified as the Chaplain of the Freeport Police Department.

The department announced Chaplain Dennis Jarrard died in the crash that happened last Friday afternoon in rural Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a tow truck near the intersection of Freeport and Wheeler roads.

The Freeport Police Departments says Pastor Jarrard began volunteering at the department in February of 2009.

The police department says the pastor was available to the department and the community during their times of need.

Pastor Jarrard spent time riding along with the officers on duty on a weekly basis and even performed marriages for others, according to the police department.

"Pastor Jarrard will be missed deeply not only by members of the Freeport Police Department, but the community as a whole," the department said in a statement on Monday.