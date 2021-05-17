De Niro says leg injury may prevent Tribeca fest appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — A leg injury may keep Robert De Niro from celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival in person. The accident happened last week in Oklahoma while on location for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The two-time Oscar-winner immediately flew back to New York to get it checked out. On Saturday, while promoting this year’s Tribeca events, the actor said he ripped a ligament in his leg and would need to have it reattached. De Niro tells The Associated Press it’s a manageable injury and he will be fine. The Tribeca Film Festival kicks on June 9 in New York City.