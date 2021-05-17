Civil rights chairman named Detroit’s interim police chief

DETROIT (AP) — The chairman of Michigan’s Civil Rights Commission is leaving the post to become Detroit’s interim police chief. James White left the Detroit Police Department in August to take the civil rights post. He was named the department’s interim chief on Monday by Mayor Mike Duggan. The 53-year-old White will replace James Craig who announced his retirement last week. White will assume the post on June 1. White says his top priorities will be fighting crime, adding he will balance the need to uphold the law with citizens’ rights. Duggan said settling on White answered the question of who’d be the best fit for the department.