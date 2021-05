ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Two cars collide in downtown Rockford, blocking traffic near Jefferson Street and First Avenue.

Rockford Police tweeted about the crash around 7:30 Monday night. Video shows two cars were involved, one of them flipped onto its side.

Police say only minor injuries were reported in the crash, but did not say how many people were hurt or what those injuries were.

They ask you to avoid the area while they investigate.