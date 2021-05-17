As prisons close, communities look to repurpose buildings

As prisons close around the country amid declining crime rates, officials are looking at how they might repurpose the buildings. Since 2009, the percentage of U.S. residents who are in prison has dropped 17% according to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics. Former prisons have been converted into homeless shelters, centers for troubled teens and in at least one case, a movie studio. Some prisoner-rights advocates are calling for the buildings to be demolished to remove any incentive for using them as prisons in the future.