Argument over ballistics evidence in Rockford man’s Certificate of Innocence continues

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The questioning over a Rockford man's Certificate of Innocence will continue for at least a few more months.

Patrick Pursley spent decades in prison, convicted in the 1993 murder of Andy Ascher. He was found not guilty in a 2019 retrial and granted a certificate of innocence last month by Judge Joe McGraw. That ruling clears the way for Pursley to sue the State of Illinois.

However, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office filed a motion asking McGraw to rethink that certificate. The motion does not seek to reverse Pursley's 2019 acquittal.

The state's attorney's office says key evidence wasn't properly tested in something called the Integrated Ballistics Identification System, or IBIS. They go on to say when it was properly retested, it showed potential correlation between Pursley's gun and evidence recovered from the scene.

However, Pursley's attorneys say this is not new evidence nor does it trump the manual analysis made by ballistics experts. Attorneys say during Pursley's retrial, experts analyzed the evidence and found no exact match between Pursley's gun and casings recovered from the scene.

Attorneys on the side of the state's attorneys office say they want those ballistics experts to answer questions about the IBIS error. However, due to their involvement in Pursley's federal case, this could take upwards of 120 days. Both parties will be back in court in August to update Judge Joe McGraw on this process and the time needed to complete it.