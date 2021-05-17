Blinken hasn’t seen any evidence on AP Gaza building strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has asked Israel for any evidence of Hamas operating in a Gaza building housing news bureaus that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike over the weekend. But Blinken says he hasn’t seen any evidence justifying Israel’s claim. He spoke Monday in Copenhagen, a day after The Associated Press’ top editor called for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed the building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media. AP’s executive editor, Sally Buzbee, says the Israeli government has yet to provide clear evidence supporting its attack, which leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa tower. The Israeli military has claimed that Hamas used the building.