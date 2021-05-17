Afghans who helped the US now fear being left behind

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Interpreters and other Afghan civilians who served the U.S. and NATO fear Taliban reprisals with the looming withdrawal of troops from their country after two decades of war. Civilians who worked with the U.S. government and NATO can obtain what are known as special immigration visas. But the program has long been plagued with complaints that the application process is long, cumbersome and too restrictive. Critics also say there aren’t nearly enough of the visas to meet demand. The Biden administration is conducting a review of the program aimed at reviewing the complaints.