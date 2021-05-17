1K LA residents still under evacuation orders amid wildfire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — About 1,000 Los Angeles residents are still under evacuation orders as firefighters protect canyon homes from a smoky wildfire that churned through vegetation that hasn’t burned in half a century. The cause of the fire in steep, inaccessible terrain near Topanga State Park has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation. Arson investigators detained and released one person on Saturday and a second person was questioned on Sunday. No buildings have been damaged and no injuries have been reported. By Sunday evening, the fire had charred a little over 2 square miles of brush and trees. There is no containment.