Vaccination clinic to be held at Rockford Lutheran School on Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Rockford Lutheran School will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday.

The school announced it's partnering with the Winnebago County Health Department to offer the vaccine to RLS students that are 12-years-old and older, their families, friends, and staff.

Rockford Lutheran said a statement "We are happy to be part of the process that ensures our students, staff, families, and community at large remain safe as we continue through our school year and beyond. With health and safety protocols in place, the public is invited to join us at our clinic

to receive their vaccination, too!"

The health department says it will be utilizing many schools to provide and promote the vaccine in the county.

Students between the ages 12-17 must be accompanied with an adult.

The clinic will be hosted at the junior/ senior high school from 4-8.

People are asked to schedule their appointment soon.