ROCKFORD (WREX)- Rockford Police Department are investigating a shooting at a party that left one guy seriously injured.

The shooting happened this morning around 4:43 a.m. on 1200 Broadway between 9th and 8th, according to police.

According to authorities, a 33 year-old-male was was shot while at a party.

The male was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The Shooting is under investigation.