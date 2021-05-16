Next week features more rain and warmer weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we begin to wrap up our weekend, more rain chances are on the horizon with much warmer temperatures.

More rain:

With the rain showers that left the Stateline yesterday, there still remains a slight chance for rain showers for tonight.

Spotty rain showers may be possible with very light rain. These showers are likely to reach our area during the very early morning hours of Monday morning.

Once this system reaches our area, the bulk of it's rainfall will fall south of I-88. The start of the week may be dry for many.

Tuesday brings the next, chance for rain and maybe even some thunder.

As we get to head into Tuesday, more rainfall will be likely. If you plan to be out and about on Tuesday, I would make sure you have an umbrella handy for rain is likely throughout the morning and even a rumble of thunder is possible into the afternoon.

Wednesday brings another chance for showers and possible storms. Mostly cloudy skies will accompany these chances for rain. The end of the week also features another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Keep your 13 weather app handy and the 13 Weather Authority will keep you updated throughout the week!

Back to average and beyond:

For almost two weeks, temperatures here in Rockford have been below average. Today, we finally have seen temperatures much closer to average.

Temperatures have made it to the lower 70's with the normal temperature being 71 degrees for today. This trend of more normal like temperatures will continue for the first half of the week.

Finally reaching near normal temperatures with even warmer weather to come.

By the time we make it to the end of the week, temperatures will be much warmer than normal, hitting the 80's as soon as mid-week. We may even see a handful of days with consecutive 80 degree weather which will slip over into our weekend.