Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured in a bleacher collapse at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue. The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a major Jewish holiday. Magen David Adom spokesman told Channel 13 that paramedics had treated over 157 people for injuries and pronounced two dead, a man in his 50s and a 12-year-old boy. Rescue workers are on the scene, treating the injured and taking people to the hospital. The collapse comes weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.