Legacy of Coach Jerry Sloan lives on in Illinois hometown

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. (AP) — The small Illinois hometown of former Utah Jazz Coach Jerry Sloan and his wife Bobbye still bears hallmarks of his legacy. The couple and their three children lived in McLeansboro in the years when Jerry was between coaching the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz, and the family came back here every off season. The couple were also benefactors. Their names can be found on a playground, and basketball and tennis courts. This month marks a year since Jerry Sloan died. His house on the edge of McLeansboro is for sale. Yet people here think the Sloan name will live on beyond buildings or trophies.