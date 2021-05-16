Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) --Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City have flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people.

Despite international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled Sunday that the fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers would rage on.

In a televised address, Netanyahu said the attacks were continuing at "full-force" and will "take time."

He said Israel "wants to levy a heavy price" from Hamas. The violence marked the worst fighting here since the devastating 2014 war in Gaza.

The airstrikes Sunday hit a downtown street of residential buildings and storefronts over the course of five minutes just after midnight.