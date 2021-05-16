DNR: Dead swans at NW Indiana lake died from parasitic worms

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana wildlife officials say wild swans found dead last winter along a lake that straddles the Indiana-Illinois border succumbed to infections caused by parasitic worms. The mute swans were found dead along with Canada geese in late February and early March along Wolf Lake, which abuts both Hammond and Chicago’s southeast side. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday that testing at a federal wildlife center in Wisconsin, found that the swans had fatal infections of parasitic flatworms. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that intestinal parasite can kill many species of waterfowl. Testing on the dead Canada geese failed to determine what killed them.