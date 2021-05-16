Cherry Valley Recreation Board brought kids of ages together for fishing tournament

ROCKFORD (WREX)-The Cherry Valley Recreation Board hosted the Kids Fishing Tournament at the Baumann Lake.

Kids ages 8 to 15 were able to learn how to fish and even win some awards.

One organizer says it's a great activity for living in the area.

"Just something for those younger kids in the village to participate in an being a fisherman, I look forward to exposing them to it and hopefully they will be fishermen for years to come," Mike Munger, Organizer of Kids Fishing Tournament.

This tournament has been hosted for the past 30 years, twice each year. There will be another tournament in the fall.