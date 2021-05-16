2 Chicago police officers wounded in shooting, suspect shot

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers have been shot and wounded after they responded to a report of shots fired and a suspect immediately fired at them. The suspect also was shot and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said none of the injuries were life-threatening. The shooting occurred around 7:10 a.m. in an alley on the city’s West Side. Police said the officers were responding to gunfire identified by ShotSpotter, the city’s gunshot detection system. The officers were in full uniform and Lightfoot said they were “readily identifiable” as police. One officer was in critical but stable condition and the other was in good condition.