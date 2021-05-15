Sunday brings a break from the rain with changes ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With most of the rain showers from Saturday coming to an end, Sunday will provide a break from the rain. Next week features warmer temperatures along more chances for rain.

Momentarily dry:

Sunday will remain dry with a slight chance of rain into the late evening.

The weekend started off with rain showers throughout the morning with lighter rain in the afternoon. Cloudy skies remained through the evening and will stick around into the overnight hours.

Sunday will bring a limited amount of sunshine with mostly cloudy skies although if you were looking for a break in the rain, tomorrow will be the day for you.

As we wrap up the weekend, there is a slight chance for scattered showers for tomorrow night and into Monday morning. These showers may be light. However, most of us will be staying dry on Monday with mostly cloudy skies.

Best chance for rain comes on Tuesday with another system moving in.

The next, best chance for rain will come on Tuesday. Showers may be more widespread and moderate rainfall is also possible. We will keep you updated as we move into the next week.

Summer like warmth:

After almost a whole two week stretch of below average temperatures, we will finally be sitting closer to normal starting as early as tomorrow!

As we move through the 70's this week, much warmer weather is around the corner.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 70's for the end of the weekend and into the first half of the week. By the time we get toward the end of the week, 80's are very possible in our forecast.

This summer-like warmth is likely to stick around, even in our extended forecast temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 70's flirting with the 80 degree mark.