Schnucks announces new masks guidelines for customers

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Grocery chain Schnucks has announced it's updated policy regarding masks guidlines.

The company says it will follow the new guidelines the CDC early this week, saying "Effective immediately, Schnucks stores will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers or vendors to wear masks in our stores. At this time, Schnucks teammates will continue to wear masks while we review our internal policies and align with regulations in the municipalities in which we operate our 111 stores."

The store says it asks shoppers to continue to follow any requirements the CDC has announced.

There are several Schnucks store locations in Northern Illinois, including Rockford, Loves Park and Cherry Valley.