Rombauer pulls Preakness upset, Baffert’s Medina Spirit 3rd

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rombauer sprung an upset to win the Preakness Stakes at odds of 11-1. That denied trainer Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby-winning Medina Spirit of a chance for a Triple Crown that would have carried a giant asterisk. Medina Spirit finished third in the Preakness after going off as the 2-1 favorite. Midnight Bourbon was second. Jockey Flavien Prat wins the Preakness two years after being elevated to the Derby winner when Maximum Security was disqualified. Trainer Michael McCarthy won the Preakness for the first time.