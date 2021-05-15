Rockford University celebrates in person graduation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Last year, Omar Saulters finished his undergrad degree at Rockford University, but due to COVID-19, he didn't get to celebrate a normal graduation. Fast-forward a year though, and Saulters walked across the stage for his diploma, but this time it was for his masters in business administration.

"Just being able to come out of the (COVID-19) with degrees and to graduate, and a lot of us have magna cum laude and summa cum laude, it's just astonishing," Saulters said.

He joined over 200 other students who got their diplomas across two separate ceremonies to make sure students and families could social distance.

Rockford University President Eric Fulcomer says it was great to properly celebrate the students' accomplishments, especially after being kept to virtual ceremonies last year.

"You work so hard to get a degree whether it's an undergrad degree or graduate degree," Fulcomer said. "Not being able to celebrate that with your family and friends is difficult, so I'm glad we got to do this today."

217 students walked the stage for their diplomas today as members of the class of 2021.