Rockford Museum honors first responders with an appreciation day

ROCKFORD (WREX)-Midway Village Museum will be hosting an appreciation day for EMS/First responders on Sunday.

First responders and their families will be given free admission to museum from 11 a.m. until 4p.m.

Show your employee ID when checking in for your museum visit and tour.

Guest will be given a tour of the 13-acre Victorian Village and have the chance to enter the Main Museum Center.

The museum is required to follow State of Illinois mandates regarding COVID-19 at the time of this program and masks are required on the museum campus by all visitors and staff.

Please make your reservation in-advance online at www.midwayvillage.com or in-person at the Museum Gift Store during regular hours. You can also call 815-397-9112 to book your free tour.