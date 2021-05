ROCKFORD (WREX)-A Rockford man will spend decades in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Marc Blair was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Officials say, in 2019 Rockford Police learned that Blair touched a seven-year-old-boy he was babysitting.

Officers also found photos of the naked child on Blair's phone. Blair pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and child pornography back in March.