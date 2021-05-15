Main Street Market brings shoppers to Boone County

BELVIDERE (WREX)— Even though it was a gloomy morning on Saturday, that didn't stop some people from checking out local vendors in Boone County.

The Main Street Market was hosted in Belvidere.

More than 200 vendors came out and set up shop for customers.

People were able to see vintage and handmade goods along with things you may find in a boutique.

"If you can see behind me, these people are having so much fun. Don't we all just wanna get out and do something and be with our friends? And do it safely? And just have a good time and I think we accomplished it even with a few rain drops," said organizer Mary Gulbrantson.

The market been held every year since 2014