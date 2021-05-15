Interstate signs to mark Illinois electric-vehicle stations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has plans to install signs along interstate highways directing motorists to charging stations for electric vehicles. State officials say it’s part of the Federal Highway Administration’s program to promote alternative fuels. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pushing a plan to have 750,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Federal authorities have designated 145,000 miles of interstate for the directional signs. In Illinois, they will appear on Interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94.