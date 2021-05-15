Dofflemyer, McNulty, Hogan and Smith advance in Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Invitational

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After being pushed to July last summer due to COVID-19, the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Invitational returned to it's normal May schedule. Robert Dofflemyer will faceoff against Troy McNulty in the semi-finals, while Jamie Hogan and Marcus Smith will battle to see who faces the winner of Dofflemyer and McNulty.

Dofflemyer won his two matches 7+5 and 5+4. McNulty beat Brian Silvers 4+3 and then TJ Baker 1 up 20. Hogan finished his two wins at 2+1 and 2 up. Smith won his first match by forfeit and his only played match of the day 5+4.