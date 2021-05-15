Anderson hitless for 6, Freeman 250th HR, Braves top Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ian Anderson took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman hit the 250th home run of his career and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1. Anderson cruised through the first six innings, mixing a 96 mph fastball, an effective changeup and an even slower curveball that kept the Brewers guessing. The 23-year-old right-hander walked four and struck out four before the Brewers ended Anderson’s bid in the seventh. Daniel Vogelbach blooped a leadoff single to center and Pablo Reyes followed with a double that chased Anderson.