Underwater quake shakes west Indonesia, no tsunami warning

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong undersea earthquake has shaken western Indonesia on Friday, but no injuries and damages were immediately reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.6 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) and was centered 257 kilometers (159 miles) south of Sinabang, a town on the east coast of Simeulue Island, which lies off the western coast of Sumatra. No tsunami warning was issued by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. In January, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500, while more than 92,000 displaced, after striking Mamuju and Majene districts in West Sulawesi province.