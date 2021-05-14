UN chief: Foreign fighters in Libya are violating cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says foreign fighters and mercenaries remain in Libya in violation of last October’s cease-fire agreement. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for their withdrawal and an end to violations of the U.N. arms embargo, saying these are critical elements for lasting peace in the north African country and the region. Guterres said in a report obtained Friday by The Associated Press that the smooth transfer of power to a new interim government brings renewed hope for the reunification of the country and its institutions. But he says progress must continue to enable elections in December. The U.N. estimated in December that there were at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians.