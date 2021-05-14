UK backs plans for in-person COP26 climate meeting

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. official leading preparations for the U.N.’s COP26 climate conference says Britain hopes to host the delayed summit in person in November despite the coronavirus pandemic. Alok Sharma, the U.K.’s president-designate of COP26, said “every possible” measure was being explored to host the talks safely, including using COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. In less than six months’ time, delegates from across the world are to arrive in Glasgow for the United Nations’ annual climate conference. It was originally set for November 2020, but the pandemic forced the summit to be postponed for a year. Organizers face many challenges, including limits on international travel that remain in place.