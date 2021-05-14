The Bridge Phase brings welcomed relief to those in the wedding industry

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Planning a wedding during a pandemic is no easy task.

"It was definitely difficult," says Becca Bartels who works as the Rockford Indoor City Market Events Coordinator. "I feel like it went from being the happiest day of people's lives to being the most stressful experiences. There's been so many phone calls that have started off with 'Oh I've got some bad news we have to adjust once again'."

On Friday, the Illinois entered the Bridge Phase. This means indoor events can now have 250 guests. A major jump from the just 50 allowed in Phase 4. If the event is outside, 500 people can attend, which is five times more than were allowed in the state's previous state.

"It's become a little bit more normal," says Bartels. "There's more excitement back especially for the couples who did postpone from last spring now that they can celebrate with family and friends."

But in order for bridges and grooms to throw a wedding with zero COVID-19 protocols, health experts say we need to focus, especially in the next few weeks, to reach the finish line.

"We are now in what I call that final sprint, push, in this part of the marathon," says Winnebago Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell. "And we have about five weeks to get us to that date. Meaning we've got to increase the number of individuals that get vaccinated so we can increase that percentage to above 50."